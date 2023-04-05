The Fields at Farmersville, a housing development proposed for the Miller Farm in Bethlehem Township, will be up for review April 24.



The township Planning Commission will consider the "Fields at Farmersville," Kay Builders' plan for housing at the 52-acre tract. The land is zoned for residential use.



Kay Builders presented last year plans for 166 residences on the site, a mix of single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments for purchase at 3107 Farmersville Road. The land is across from the township park and Community Center. In other directions, houses have taken the place of agriculture.



When the plans were announced, neighbors who live on what used to be farmland objected to more houses being built on farmland. They also said wildlife would be harmed by more development, and some bemoaned the loss of the rural setting and the chance to see cows as they drive home.



Planning Commission Chairman Les Walker pointed out the reality of development at an April 2022 meeting.



"When you bought the home, you didn't buy the view," he said.



The late township Commissioner Dale Sourbeck, who was an advocate for open space, had said the township had no authority to block a permitted development on private land. Sourbeck died in February at age 79.



The Planning Commission is an advisory board, so no official action will be made at the meeting. The most the commission could do is make a recommendation on the project.



"The Fields" is a Kay Builders' motif. Its developments include "The Fields at Blue Barn Meadow" in South Whitehall Township and "The Fields at Indian Creek" in Emmaus, among others.



Township residents also expressed concern about traffic. To the south of the development is the double intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. That crossroads was deemed "the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township" by John Merhottein, president of the board of commissioners. It is actually two T-shaped intersections, making for difficult left turns onto Freemansburg Avenue.



A plan to straighten out the road and add a traffic light is in the works, but no precise date has been set for the new alignment. That process requires land acquisition and a shifting of Farmersville Road.



The commission will meet Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the township municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. The meeting will also be available online. Meeting agendas are subject to change.