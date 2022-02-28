BETHLEHEM TWP., P. – A Wawa gas station and convenience store planned for 3608 Nazareth Pike drew both concern and support from residents at Monday's Bethlehem Township Planning Commission meeting.
The store would be near the corner of Oakland Road, at the site of the former Leiser's Rentals, between Dunkin' and Josh Early Candies.
A driveway on Oakland Road would allow cars to enter and exit in both directions, while a driveway on Nazareth Pike would only let cars make a right turn on exiting, while they could enter from either direction.
The plan to let traffic make a left turn off Nazareth Pike was one of the issues that raised the greatest concern with both residents and members of the planning commission. Several people said that traffic trying to make a left turn from Nazareth Pike to Oakland Road already tended to back up, and people trying to turn into Wawa for fuel or snacks would only exacerbate the issue.
"I don't care what studies you come up with," said planning commissioner Barry Roth. "That roadway can't handle what it's got now. You're adding more traffic to something that's already maxed out."
Rob Hoffman, the traffic engineer for the project, said the developer was working with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to plan improvements to the whole area, including widening parts of Nazareth Pike, adding turnoff lanes and making adjustments to the traffic light timing at the Oakland Road intersection.
There was also worry that stormwater contaminated with oil and chemicals from the gas station could wash down to the Camel's Hump Farm nature center or the nearby Monocacy Creek.
Victoria Bastidas, director of Camel's Hump, said that water rushing through the existing culverts has already been an issue, and that heavy rainfalls could overrun the gas station's planned containment systems, allowing oil and contaminated grit into the waterways.
Terry DeGroot, engineer for the project, said the plans would actually reduce stormwater runoff, as it would reduce the impervious coverage already on the site, adding more grassy areas and a detention basin on the property near Oakland Road.
Several residents spoke in favor of the plan.
"I do feel it's time to do something with that property," said Eric Smith. "It's an eyesore."
Others spoke about the benefits of having the vacant lot once again producing tax revenue for the town, and the convenience of having a gas station in the area.
The planning commission voted to put the application on hold to allow the developer to make revisions and address specific questions, and it will take it up again at a future meeting.