BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is prepared to take on an issue that invariably stokes passion, rivalry and partisanship.

Yes, pickleball is on the agenda.

The paddle sport started in Washington state in 1965 and now is growing across the U.S. Pickleball is a game for two or four players on a court that's about a third of the size of a tennis court. The pickleball net is a couple inches lower than a tennis net, and all serves are made underhand.

Theories vary on why it's called pickleball, although one of the founding fathers owned a dog, "Pickles."

What is not in doubt is that pickleball is growing fast, with millions of players and not enough courts. There is even pro pickleball, and the game is now the state sport of Washington.

The sport has its own jargon: a "pickler" is a dedicated player, and being "pickled" means losing a game without scoring a point. A tournament championship is played in a "pickledome."

The name can be a little off-putting.

"I resisted it. My first thought was, 'I'm not playing some sport called pickleball,'" Bethlehem Township Commissioner Jan Beatty said Tuesday. She has since become an avid player.

The pickleball surge is reminiscent of the tennis boom of the 1970s, when players would wait, and wait, for courts.

That is the issue the township is pondering: can tennis and pickleball co-exist?

The township has four outdoor tennis courts at its park off Farmersville Road, near the Community Center. Two already have pickleball stripes, and the township recreation commission is reviewing whether one or two more tennis courts should get "pickled."

"The courts would be used a lot more if they're versatile," Beatty said, though she conceded that separate courts for the two sports are ideal, particularly with pickleball booming.

"It's a great sport because it fits our society, it takes up less space than tennis," she said. "All ages can play it and enjoy it, and all ages can play together."

Beatty said the common perception that pickleball is for people "of mature years" is not accurate. People in their 20s and 30s play.

"It's great for your health, and it's very social and you make great friends playing it," she said.

The township community center gives pickleball lessons indoors. Pickleball played on the outside tennis court uses the tennis net, even though it's a bit too high. Multiple pickleball courts can be squeezed onto one tennis court.

Tennis players might object, but the courts are not always in use, and Beatty said the township needs to serve as many people as possible.

"The goal should be to provide the most recreational opportunities," she said. That might mean leaving one of the four courts just for tennis.

Beatty said so far, there has been no opposition from tennis players, but some Facebook comments oppose the idea of dual-use courts.

Still, pickleball is ascending. In 2020, "picklers" packed a public Palmer meeting (the sport is littered with alliteration) in support of more courts in the township. Palmer Township decided to add courts, which now draw crowds.

Beatty said Bethlehem Township may decide within a few weeks on its next step. There is not much hurry to add the trappings of an outdoor sport in January, and painting stripes on a court may not require a majority vote.

Beatty would someday like to see the township have separate spaces for picklers and tennis players. There is not much talk of that now, but "I won't be surprised if it gets serious," she said.