BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The outdoor pool at the Bethlehem Township Community Center will reopen this summer.
At its Monday night meeting, the board of commissioners approved a plan to reopen the outdoor municipal pool on Farmersville Road to township residents only. The capacity will also be limited to 75% as part of COVID-19 precautions.
In addition, officials said there will be a membership fee for the outdoor pool, separate from the cost of the Bethlehem Township Community Center membership required to use the pool. Rates were not announced Monday.
Also at the meeting, commissioners voted to allow in-person municipal meetings in June, and they approved the reopening of the municipal building lobby to residents, but no date was set for when the lobby will official reopen.