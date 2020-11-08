Bethlehem Twp standoff

In Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, police have sealed off part of a neighborhood due to an apparent standoff with a man.

Early Sunday evening, officers were called to Winfield Terrace near Sheridan Drive.

Crews at the scene said a man barricaded himself in a home and was believed to be armed.

Bethlehem Township police posted on social media that residents in the neighborhood should shelter in place. Police are telling people to avoid the area until further notice.

State Police were called in to assist.

