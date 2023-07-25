BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Real estate fever continues in Bethlehem Township, where another $1 million per acre sale was recently rung up on an Easton Avenue property.

The small retail strip anchored by Dunkin' Donuts, across the street from the Blue Grillhouse, changed hands for $1.6 million on June 5, according to Northampton County property records. The official address is 4460-70 Falmer Drive but the property has frontage on Easton Avenue.

The retail strip is also home to a Happy Wok Chinese restaurant, Sicily pizza and pasta, and a car wash. Green Pond Commons, as the center is dubbed, cover 1.6 acres, so the recent sale values it at $1 million per acre.