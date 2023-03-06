BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is seeking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners for the second time in five months.

Commissioner Dale Sourbeck died Feb. 26 at age 79. He joined the board in 2020.

"The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners must within 30 days appoint a commissioner for the first ward of the township," according to a statement on the municipal website. "The appointment will run through the remainder of Mr. Sourbeck's term, ending in January 2024."

Applicants must live in the township's first ward voting district. Interested residents should send a letter of interest (a resume is welcome but not required) to the board via the email address of Township Manager Doug Bruce. Applications can also be sent by regular mail to Board of Commissioners, Bethlehem Township, 4225 Easton Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Letters of interest will be accepted through Friday, March 17.

Commissioner Malissa Davis died at age 78 in October. Luke Verdes was appointed to fill that vacancy.

Sourbeck, who was married for 58 years to Joyce (Lamirande) Sourbeck, was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Michigan. He held managerial posts with Ford Motor Co. during a career that spanned more than 30 years.

He was active as a Boy Scout leader and with Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

A celebration of Sourbeck's life will be held Saturday, March 18, at East Hills Moravian Church on Butztown Road, Bethlehem, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, is handling arrangements.

Sourbeck was an advocate for open space and public engagement, while acknowledging that township government's role in development was limited.

He wanted residents to show up at meetings and express their opinions, and he promised to do his best to serve Bethlehem Township.

"I believe in trying," he said during an interview in 2022. "You don't know until you try."