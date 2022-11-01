BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township residents have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to apply for an appointed seat to the board of commissioners.

The Oct. 14 death of Malissa Davis, who served seven years on the board, created an opening on the five-member panel. She was an at-large commissioner, meaning she was elected by the entire township, not one of the four voting districts, known as wards.

"The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners must within 30 days appoint an at-large commissioner," according to a statement on the township website. "The appointment will run through the remainder of Ms. Davis's term, ending in January 2024."

Residents 18 and older who wish to be considered should send a letter to township Manager Doug Bruce at dbruce@bethlehemtwp.com or by mail to Board of Commissioners, Bethlehem Township, 4225 Easton Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Again, letters must be in by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Resumes are appreciated, according to the website, but not required.

After Davis's death at age 78, colleagues and friends said she was a dedicated public servant who listened to constituents.

John Merhottein, president of the board of commissioners and a Republican, said Davis, a Democrat, taught him a lot over the years. Party politics were never an issue with Davis, said Merhottein, who is running for state Senate.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Davis was "a wonderful colleague, friend and supporter."

"She didn't get into some of the drama that some people did, she just took care of business," said County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner.

Davis was a graduate of Colorado College, an animal lover and a 25-year veteran of Foster Wheeler, where she was a cost estimator, cost manager, proposal manager and contract liaison.