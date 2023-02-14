BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A strip mall in Bethlehem Township and adjacent property has been sold for $3.2 million, according to Northampton County property records.

The main parcel is 2031 Willow Park Road, site of the strip mall. Immediately to the north is a residential lot, and past that, two more small plots of vacant land.

The buyer is listed in county records as Willow Park Apartments, a limited liability corporation with an address listed at a private residence in Lakewood, N.J. The seller is the Villani Family Limited Partnership.

The first floor of the strip mall, also known as the Angelo Villani Plaza, is retail space. The second floor has apartments. Some of the mall’s commercial spaces appear to be empty.

Northampton County records show that the sale of the four properties was recorded Feb. 6.

An earlier ad for leasing space at the strip mall said it covers 22,2000 square feet total and is near major roads. The property was said to be suitable for multiple uses, such as office space.

A township official said no development plans have been submitted for the property.

The total area of the four lots is 1.7 acres.