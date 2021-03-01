BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners has approved an ordinance to amend a zoning code to allow for the construction of signage at the frontage of St. Luke's Hospital – Anderson Campus.
The ordinance was unanimously approved by commissioners at Monday night's virtual meeting. Commissioner Michael Hudak was absent.
Officials said the ordinance was necessary because of the lack of sign regulations for the Hospital Health Care Village District where the hospital is located.
"Really, this sign just codifies what you see out there right now," said township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush. "It does address a monument sign that was promised to the township during the application process."
The 250-square-foot monument sign will be located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
Other business
Commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing the township to go out to bid for an electrical system upgrade for the public works building.
According to township Physical Plant Director Steven Hunsberger, Entech Engineering of Reading will upgrade the electrical by replacing the current lighting with LED lighting. The upgrade will result in an eventual cost savings to the township.
The township will also collaborate with Lehigh University for an application to the National Science Foundation's Smart and Connected Communities grant program.
On Monday, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to enter into the agreement with the university, which will come at no cost to the township.
"They have some technology that can help you measure flood and water characteristics," board Vice President Malissa Davis said of Lehigh University and its request for the township's support in applying for the NSF grant.
Davis added the township stormwater committee has recommended the agreement.