Bethlehem Township will hold a meeting about stormwater on Tuesday, Sept. 26, giving residents a chance to discuss one of their biggest complaints.



Flooding strikes the township often after heavy rain. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $4 million in grants for flood mitigation on Easton Avenue, one of many problem spots in the township.



The intersections of Easton Avenue with Santee Road and Willow Park Road are sometimes flooded after heavy showers.



Bethlehem Township's population has grown to about 26,185, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and housing and commercial buildings have covered what used to be farmland.



With potentially more than 1,000 more housing units in the works or proposed, along with a proposal for an 866,350-square-foot warehouse on the border with Freemansburg, some residents have said what is a problem now will only get worse.



At an April meeting about a proposed spa and hotel at the old Mack Mansion property at 4401 William Penn Highway, residents brought lots of complaints, but mainly about water. The issue has also been raised at discussions of the proposal to put homes on the Miller Farm, 52 acres off Farmersville Road.



New development has been focused on the William Penn Highway/Easton Avenue corridor, along with Freemansburg Avenue.



The public meeting is an opportunity for residents "to provide your input on stormwater and flooding issues and learn about the near- and long-term stormwater/flood mitigation projects currently in progress," according to the township website.



Kaitlin Mills and Jonathan Robinson of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, the township's stormwater engineer, will present information and listen to the public at the meeting.



The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bethlehem Township municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. The meeting is also available by phone or over Zoom. Details are available on the township website.