Bethlehem Township will hold a meeting about stormwater on Tuesday, Sept. 26, giving residents a chance to discuss one of their biggest complaints.
Flooding strikes the township often after heavy rain. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $4 million in grants for flood mitigation on Easton Avenue, one of many problem spots in the township.
The intersections of Easton Avenue with Santee Road and Willow Park Road are sometimes flooded after heavy showers.
Bethlehem Township's population has grown to about 26,185, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and housing and commercial buildings have covered what used to be farmland.
With potentially more than 1,000 more housing units in the works or proposed, along with a proposal for an 866,350-square-foot warehouse on the border with Freemansburg, some residents have said what is a problem now will only get worse.
At an April meeting about a proposed spa and hotel at the old Mack Mansion property at 4401 William Penn Highway, residents brought lots of complaints, but mainly about water. The issue has also been raised at discussions of the proposal to put homes on the Miller Farm, 52 acres off Farmersville Road.
New development has been focused on the William Penn Highway/Easton Avenue corridor, along with Freemansburg Avenue.
The public meeting is an opportunity for residents "to provide your input on stormwater and flooding issues and learn about the near- and long-term stormwater/flood mitigation projects currently in progress," according to the township website.
Kaitlin Mills and Jonathan Robinson of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, the township's stormwater engineer, will present information and listen to the public at the meeting.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bethlehem Township municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. The meeting is also available by phone or over Zoom. Details are available on the township website.
Bethlehem Township to hold public meeting on stormwater, $4M in grants on Sept. 26
Bethlehem Township will hold a meeting about stormwater on Tuesday, Sept. 26, giving residents a chance to discuss one of their biggest complaints.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Newly renovated Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Bethlehem offering 10% off purchases
- Bethlehem Township to hold public meeting on stormwater, $4M in grants on Sept. 26
- Police called to incident involving North Catasauqua double homicide victim days before woman, teen found dead
- New retail tenant fills vacancy at Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township
- DeSales moves up list of best national universities
- Women's center celebrates healing process and ability to overcome obstacles
- Hotel Bethlehem celebrates recognition, once again, as nation's top historic hotel
- Local family of 16 on long road to recovery following van crash in Central America
- Easton's Zoning Hearing Board to hear pitch for more than 500 housing units; residents plan protest
- SpaceX Starlink satellite spotted over Lehigh Valley Saturday night
Berks Area News
- Alvernia University ranked in USA Today's top 300 national universities
- Mark Rozzi hosts former Dominican Republic president in Harrisburg
- Doorbell video shows moment when four juveniles turned themselves in following escape from Berks detention center
- Iowa company acquires Reading-based maker of custom springs
- PSP: All 9 juveniles who broke out of Abraxas Academy will be charged with escape
- Guitar-A-Rama celebrates Reading's 275th anniversary
- Music and more celebrated during Berks Fiddle Fest in Longswamp Twp.
- TVSD will still close schools, offices Monday following capture of escaped Abraxas Academy juveniles
- All 9 juvenile escapees from Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center in Berks County taken into custody
- California man charged in fiery crash that closed I-78 for 5 hours
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- A railroad worker died after a remote-control train pinned him between cars. Unions have concerns
- Clinton Global Initiative will launch network to provide new humanitarian aid to Ukrainians
- Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence
- The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near
- Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to warming-causing fossil fuels
- Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts ahead of Fed's next meeting on interest rates
- With Hollywood on strike, Biden leans on Broadway stars in his hunt for 2024 campaign cash
- Newly renovated Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Bethlehem offering 10% off purchases
- Farmers across Bulgaria protest against Ukrainian grain as EU divide grows
Entertainment News
- RAW: FILE- WGA, STUDIOS TO RESUME TALKS WEDNESDAY
- Russell Brand Allegations Of Abuse & Sexual Assault Explained.
- TV Ratings: How Did ‘Yellowstone’ Do With Its Broadcast Debut on CBS?
- AEW ‘Grand Slam’: Sammy Guevara on His Journey from Working at Taco Bell to Facing Chris Jericho
- RAW: RPT: KATY PERRY SELLS MUSIC CATALOG FOR $225M
- Great American Family Announces Star-Studded Holiday Movie Lineup
- Drew Barrymore Will No Longer Resume Talk Show Following Backlash
- ‘The Talk:’ Julie Chen Moonves Speaks Out About Exit from Show, Says She Was ‘Stabbed in Back’
- Lioness Fara Williams fronts campaign to save the humble football kickabout
- TALAT - BABY SEALS REWARD RESCUERS W/ CUDDLE