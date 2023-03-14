BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township, a community without any Wawas, will continue a public hearing Wednesday on a plan that could result in a trio of the convenience stores within its borders.

Wagner Enterprises wants to put up a Wawa, Fidelity Bank and two eight-unit apartment buildings at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That spot, Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive, is known quaintly as Harvey's Corner. It could become Wawa corner, as residential development has covered open space on both sides of Freemansburg Avenue.

If all three Wawa plans go ahead, no township neighborhood will be left behind by the Delaware County-based chain, and no resident will be more than a few minutes from Wawa coffee. Each Wawa would have gas pumps too, in a township where fueling stations are rare.

There is already a Wawa in the works for the former Leiser's rental store on Nazareth Pike, just north of Oakland Road, and what would be a third is proposed for acreage next to the blue grillhouse, 4431 Easton Ave. That site is across the street from Bethlehem Skateaway and just down Farmersville Road from Notre Dame High School.

The Wawa next to blue would have 60 apartments behind it.

Wagner Enterprises, the would-be developer of the Freemansburg Wawa, contends that the township's zoning map is defective, a case of "spot zoning."

During an earlier hearing, testimony on behalf of Wagner said the plan would produce "very little difference" in additional traffic when compared to the CVS drugstore nearby.

The township Zoning Hearing Board will continue its review of the plan Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. Meeting agendas are subject to change. The agenda is posted on the township website.