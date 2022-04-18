BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's board of commissioners will review Kay Builders' plan for a housing development on Farmersville Road.
The board Monday night will discuss the sketch plan, a preliminary look at the 166-home development, but not vote on it.
The 52-acre open space lot known as Miller Farm is privately owned and in a residential zone. Kay Builders has an agreement to buy the land, at 3107 Farmersville Road, according to a township official.
While the plan is subject to review by the township's planning commission, as well as a vote, perhaps not for several months, by the commissioners, the use is allowed.
Kay's plan includes 60 single-family homes, 40 townhouses and 66 apartment units, all for sale. The stone farmhouse will remain as a clubhouse for the development.
Many residents have objected to the plan, which will end farming on the site after about 300 years of agriculture. Bethlehem Township was a farming community until after World War II, and some residents complaining about the Kay plan live on land that used to be farmland. The "save the farm" movement came about when the Kay plan became public.
Just driving by a farm and enjoying the view of cows and grass does not convey property rights, said Planning Commission Chairman Les Walker at a meeting in March.
"When you bought the house, you didn't buy the view," he told residents.
Residents have also asked commissioners to fight the project, but land use is not set by referendum.
Commissioner Dale Sourbeck, an advocate for saving open space, conceded earlier that there is nothing the board can do beyond making sure the plan meets township standards.
Earlier this month, Commissioner Malissa Davis repeatedly explained to residents that state laws limit the board's authority, and that overstepping those limits could lead to litigation.
"It's the law," Davis said. "We take an oath to obey the law."
The proposed development is between the two busy intersections of Farmersville Road with Easton Avenue to the north, and Freemansburg Avenue to the south, and with more development in the township and City of Bethlehem, residents fear of more traffic congestion. The township has little authority over that either.
The board of commissioners is scheduled to meet Monday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at the 4225 Easton Ave. municipal building. The meeting agenda and a link for an Internet broadcast are available at the township website.