BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township will consider a plan for a convenience store on Freemansburg Avenue at the site of the old Heights Community Federal Credit Union.

This time, it's not a Wawa, but an independent store.

KGN Gourmet Foods has proposed a store that will sell milk, bread and more at 3530 Freemansburg Ave., a property across from Geakers Tacos. No major changes to the one-story building are proposed.

The plan will be reviewed May 31 by the Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board.

KGN's plans include about 50% of sales via delivery.

KGN is seeking approval to use the bank location as a convenience store, and to have 13 parking spaces instead of the 16 the township is requesting for the building.

Documents submitted to the township say the applicant "will provide a much needed convenience to the neighborhood as it lacks a local store that sells necessities like milk/bread/etc. ..."

The location is near the Raceway gas station that is going in at the site of the former Pagat's auto-repair shop, and a few hundred yards west of the Heights Market and the Friendly Food Mart. Also nearby is the former Young's Pharmacy, now vacant.

The credit union is long gone, but its clock outside still displays the time and temperature to Freemansburg Avenue drivers.

KGN Tobacco Corp. (owner of KGN Gourmet Foods) bought the property in 2021 from People First Federal Credit Union for $430,000, according to Northampton County records. The owners' address is listed in Forks Township.

The property is in a Neighborhood Commercial zone.

The zoning meeting agenda is subject to change before the May 31 meeting. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, in the township municipal building at 4225 Easton Ave.