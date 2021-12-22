Dutch Springs
Photo: Dutch Springs Facebook page.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's zoning hearing board will hear a request Dec. 29 for zoning variances at the Dutch Springs aqua park.

Trammell Crow, a division of CBRE Group, has proposed putting two warehouses on the land at 4733 Hanoverville Road. The Dutch Springs acreage is in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships.

The zoning meeting lists LVTC III Owner, a limited liability corporation, as the applicant. The proposed name of the warehouse development would be Lehigh Valley Trade Center III.

The variances sought include lot width, impervious surface coverage and a "flag" lot, which is a lot that does not have road frontage, just a narrow driveway to the road.

The zoning meeting will be held in-person and virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The in-person option will be at the township municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. Check the township website for details and any agenda changes.

CBRE Group Inc. has proposed putting two warehouses on the land. Dutch Springs is a popular recreation and training site for the scuba diving community, and informal groups have sprung up to try to keep the quarry open.

