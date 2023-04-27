BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township will not be a three-Wawa town, at least not anytime soon. Only one is guaranteed right now.

The township's Zoning Hearing Board voted 4-0 Wednesday to reject a challenge from a developer who sought to build a convenience store on Freemansburg Avenue.

Wagner Enterprises had proposed a Wawa with gas pumps, a bank and 16 apartments for 4900 Freemansburg Ave., a spot at the intersection with Wagner Drive that is known as Harvey's Corner.

The developer sought a zoning change to allow for the development, saying the tract was similar to nearby parcels such as the CVS pharmacy. The zoning board turned that down.

For now, Bethlehem Township has only one Wawa on the way, and that is on the edge of town. The former Leiser's rental store has been leveled to put up a convenience store with gas pumps.

That Wawa will be just north of Oakland Road, on the east side of Nazareth Pike, also known as Linden Street and Route 191.

Another Wawa has been proposed for 4457 Easton Ave., between the Blue Grillhouse and Farmersville Road. So far only a preliminary plan, known as a "sketch plan," has been submitted to the township.

That plan includes a four-story 60-unit apartment building. The land is near Notre Dame High School and across the street from Bethlehem Skateaway.