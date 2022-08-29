BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township.

During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings.

Wagner Enterprises is seeking zoning variances for the Wawa development. The topography of the lot is cited as one justification. The site is east of the CVS store on Freemansburg Avenue. According to Wagner Enterprises, the variances sought reflect common use in the township.

As proposed, the two apartment buildings would have a total of 16 units. The proposed uses are allowed by zoning, according to the application. The Wawa would be at the corner of Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive.

"The plan has undergone extensive review not only at the township level" but also by state, county and regional regulators, according to the Wagner Enterprises document. "Stormwater and traffic are being fully mitigated."

The site, known as Harvey's Corner, is the last undeveloped corner between Wagner Farms, a single-family home development, and the Vineyard at Wagner Farms, which has multiple types of housing, according to the applicant.

Also on the agenda is a two-story office building proposed for Freemansburg Avenue and Farmersville Road. The two-story medical building would be 45,000 square feet on 5 acres.

The applicant is TSV-CEVN Bethlehem, a limited liability corporation based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The application includes an agreement of sale for the vacant land, but the price was blacked out of its application.

The applicant seeks zoning relief from multiple requirements, including how far the property is set back from roads.

The zoning meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.