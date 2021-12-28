Bethlehem Township zoning hearing board to review Dutch Springs plan Wednesday
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township will review the plan to save Dutch Springs for scuba diving at a zoning meeting Wednesday.
Developer Trammell Crow plans to put two warehouses at the 4733 Hanoverville Road property. The land is in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, with one warehouse planned for each. The aqua park at Dutch Springs is not part of the plan, but the quarry will remain open for diving under the proposal. The quarry is a recreation and training destination for divers from throughout the East Coast.
Texas-based Trammell Crow will need zoning variances from Bethlehem Township to create a third lot on the site. There will be one lot for each warehouse and one for the quarry lake. One warehouse will cover 287,455 square feet and the other 300,153. The quarry lake covers about 50 acres.
The quarry area will have 121 parking spaces, with diving by appointment, if the variances are approved.
"Without the relief requested, the applicant cannot maintain the scuba use," according to a letter from attorney Catherine E.N. Durso, representing Trammell Crow. The letter was included at the end of Bethlehem Township's zoning packet.
There was a public outcry after the plan to build warehouses at Dutch Springs and potentially end diving at the site was disclosed. Trammell Crow talked with Lower Nazareth and Northampton County about taking over the quarry, but those talks did not progress. The township and the county both cited the liability of running a diving operation.
Then last week, Matt Nunn of Trammell Crow sent an email statement that raised hopes among divers.
"Trammell Crow Company is in active discussions with the local municipalities and other organizations to maintain access to the lake and secure amenities for divers and residents to continue to enjoy the lake. We have made good progress thus far and we are optimistic that we will reach an agreement to meet these goals," Nunn's statement said. "We look forward to sharing additional information in the New Year."
Bethlehem Township's zoning hearing board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with in-person and virtual attendance options. See the township website for meeting information.
Trammell Crow is owned by CBRE Group Inc., a global real estate and investment company that had 2020 revenue of $23.8 billion.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Bethlehem Township zoning hearing board to review Dutch Springs plan Wednesday
- Kitchen fire damages Allentown home
- Upper Mount Bethel OKs special district for Pektor's River Pointe industrial park
- No residents at Gracedale Nursing Home currently testing positive for COVID, but precautions continue
- 2 charged with stealing checks from Bethlehem Twp. mailboxes, cashing them at local bank
- BRC13 sports anchor Brian Unangst dies from COVID-19 complications
- Nazareth and Penn State standout declares for NFL draft; will skip bowl game
- Local health care providers: Plan location, timing of coronavirus test after exposure to be sure results are accurate, avoid long waits
- Retailers in Lehigh Valley see record sales this holiday season despite inflation, omicron variant
- Authorities: Scam caller claims to be from sheriff's department in Northampton County, tries to solicit money
Berks Area News
- Reading Police Department to change work shifts in 2022
- Reading prohibits dumping yard waste, offers to collect it
- Exeter OKs township's 2022 budget; changes expected
- Tilden family winner of 69 News holiday lights contest
- Go-karts, rock-climbing wall among Ozzy's auction items
- Maxatawny store overwhelmed by Ky. tornado donations
- PHOTOS: Ozzy's Family Fun Center before auction
- PennDOT prepares amid winter weather advisory
- Family's annual Christmas display benefits ARL of Berks
- Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to stores in Berks
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Announces the Launch of Sumikaze Plasma Air Purifier
- Live updates: Omicron accounts for 59% of new cases in US
- Stocks start higher on Wall Street, helped by travel, energy
- Accenture Federal Services Wins $87 Million U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Contract
- Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations
- $4 gas could be here by Memorial Day, GasBuddy predicts
- US home prices surge 18.4% in October
- Spain's govt clears crucial labor reform and budget for 2022
- Sephora Reveals New Beauty Insider Birthday Gifts for 2022, Including Laura Mercier, Tatcha, amika – and More!
- Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, Recognized by 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards as a Top Female Leader in Tech
Entertainment News
- TALAT - REAL LIFE "THE HOLIDAY" HOME SWAP!
- Paul Bettany finds WandaVision costume 'challenging'
- Emma Watson recalls crush on Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton
- RAW: FILE: TAYLOR SWIFT ASKS JUDGE TO TOSS 'SHAKE IT OFF' LAWSUIT
- Sarah Reeves recalls being disappointed by Christmas gifts
- James Blunt spent more than a decade writing a song
- Noel Gallagher to film making of new album
- Kumail Nanjiani loved working with Chloe Zhao on Eternals
- Moses Ingram hails diverse The Tragedy of Macbeth cast
- Kanye West wants his kids 'over as much as possible' after buying new home