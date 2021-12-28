Dutch Springs
Photo: Dutch Springs Facebook page.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township will review the plan to save Dutch Springs for scuba diving at a zoning meeting Wednesday.
 
Developer Trammell Crow plans to put two warehouses at the 4733 Hanoverville Road property. The land is in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, with one warehouse planned for each. The aqua park at Dutch Springs is not part of the plan, but the quarry will remain open for diving under the proposal. The quarry is a recreation and training destination for divers from throughout the East Coast. 
 
Texas-based Trammell Crow will need zoning variances from Bethlehem Township to create a third lot on the site. There will be one lot for each warehouse and one for the quarry lake. One warehouse will cover 287,455 square feet and the other 300,153. The quarry lake covers about 50 acres.
 
The quarry area will have 121 parking spaces, with diving by appointment, if the variances are approved.
 
"Without the relief requested, the applicant cannot maintain the scuba use," according to a letter from attorney Catherine E.N. Durso, representing Trammell Crow. The letter was included at the end of Bethlehem Township's zoning packet. 
 
There was a public outcry after the plan to build warehouses at Dutch Springs and potentially end diving at the site was disclosed. Trammell Crow talked with Lower Nazareth and Northampton County about taking over the quarry, but those talks did not progress. The township and the county both cited the liability of running a diving operation.
 
Then last week, Matt Nunn of Trammell Crow sent an email statement that raised hopes among divers.
 
"Trammell Crow Company is in active discussions with the local municipalities and other organizations to maintain access to the lake and secure amenities for divers and residents to continue to enjoy the lake. We have made good progress thus far and we are optimistic that we will reach an agreement to meet these goals," Nunn's statement said. "We look forward to sharing additional information in the New Year."
 
Bethlehem Township's zoning hearing board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with in-person and virtual attendance options. See the township website for meeting information.
 
Trammell Crow is owned by CBRE Group Inc., a global real estate and investment company that had 2020 revenue of $23.8 billion.

