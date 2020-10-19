BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa – Some of the last parts of Bethlehem Township will be finally connected into the municipal sewer system should an ordinance for a lease agreement with the Bethlehem Township Sewer Authority be approved later this month.
“It’s literally the last hole in the township that does not have a public sewer,” said Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority Director Steven Hunsberger.
Hunsberger said the project would be conducted in two phases and would add on about 250 sewer customers who reside along the area of Greenpond, Country Club and Farmersville roads, and parts of Moravian College.
The $3,272,000 lease agreement is the eighth supplement lease agreement between the municipality and the authority. The authority owns the system, but historically whenever a debt is issued, there is a lease agreement.
On Monday, township commissioners unanimously approved a motion to advertise for the lease agreement with the authority. Commissioner Michael Hudak was not present at the virtual meeting.
“It’s a very clean proposal,” said Garrett Moore of PFM Financial Advisors of Harrisburg.
According to Moore, the authority sought out request for proposals from 40 different banks for both 10- and 15-year loans. The authority ultimately chose Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, which is offering a 10-year, 1.5 percent fixed rate amortized loan. The loan would include a $1,200 one-time bank fee that would rolled into the loan term. Moore also said that the authority can refinance the loan if they choose to do so if interest rates drop.
“The authority can also draw down,” said Moore.
The bank will also not charge any penalties should the authority pay off the loan before the end of the term.
The term of the loan is expected to end in 2031 and will include $280,822 in interest over the term of the loan, or a final loan of $3,552,821.67 at amortization.
“If everything goes to plan and the authority is able to pay then the township wouldn’t actually be paying this debt service,” said Moore.
A second and final reading of the ordinance is expected at the November 2 commission meeting. Should the commission approve the ordinance on final reading, the authority could go out to bid on the second phase of the project on November 5. Authority officials say that would put them on schedule to award a bid on November 11 and the funds would be made available on December 10.