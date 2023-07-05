Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investment, with yet another big deal.
The Zippy's Car Wash site was sold for $1 million on June 26, according to Northampton County property records. The property is just over 1 acre and includes the 5,000-square-foot car wash.
It also has a location on a busy road and near highways.
Zippy's is open for business and as of Wednesday morning, no plans had been filed for the site with Bethlehem Township.
The buyer was listed by Northampton County as LZW Properties, a limited-liability company based in Doylestown. The seller was AAA Northampton County. Five years ago, AAA bought the property for $800,000, for a 25% return excluding expenses.
The Easton Avenue/William Penn Highway corridor links Easton, Palmer Township, Bethlehem Township and the City of Bethlehem. Residential and commercial development along the road has been booming.
Starting on the Bethlehem City side of Easton Avenue, 54 apartments are going up on vacant land across from the Shops at Bethlehem, which is anchored by a Giant grocery store. Just to the east and across the road, 220 apartments will go up at the site of the old Bethlehem Drive-In.
Further east, a Wawa and 60 apartments are proposed for vacant land next to the Blue Grillhouse. Across the street, 96 apartments in two buildings are planned for 4406 Easton Ave., the southeast corner of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Nearby, a St. Luke's University Health Network is in the works.
In a real estate ad before the sale, Zippy's was touted as a "high traffic location" near Route 33, which is to the east and leads to Routes 22, 78 and 80. To the north is Notre Dame High School, and residential developments and St. Luke's Hospital's Anderson Campus are nearby.
Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investors; Zippy's sold for $1 million
Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investment, with yet another big deal.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investors; Zippy's sold for $1 million
- DA: Fight between 2 groups led to deadly shooting of 22-year-old man at AutoZone in Allentown
- Lehighton Area School District teacher charged in sex trafficking investigation
- Man killed in I-78 West crash identified as Catasauqua resident
- Easton parking deck on Third Street sold for $3 million as Marquis development moves ahead
- Store selling health, beauty and fashion items expanding with larger space in Lehigh County
- 18-year-old shot in Easton, others allegedly flee the scene
- Bright but quiet: Slatington opts for drone show over fireworks
- ArtsQuest holds annual 4th of July celebration at SteelStacks
- 4th of July filled with fireworks, food, family, and fun in Allentown
Berks Area News
- Crop art pays tribute to Taylor Swift ahead of KC concerts
- Lehighton Area School District teacher charged in sex trafficking investigation
- Program aims to improve seniors' access to local produce
- WATCH: Kathy highlights crafts, food at Kutztown Folk Festival
- Reading to break ground on $2.344 million skate park
- Man killed in I-78 West crash identified as Catasauqua resident
- Reading man wanted on strangulation charge
- Police investigate 'large disturbance' at New Morgan treatment center
- Reading Symphony Orchestra draws crowd with patriotic performance
- People enjoy parade, good food on 4th of July at Kutztown Folk Festival
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month
- California hotel workers back on the job after strike, but union warns more walkouts possible
- FIA wonders how it can deny General Motors a spot on Formula One grid, president tells AP
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as markets worldwide pull back
- The wealthy should give more to charity, say people who stopped donating, according to a new poll
- Sean "Diddy" Combs' dispute with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details
- Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investors; Zippy's sold for $1 million
- Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
- Stellantis says new small- and medium-sized electric vehicles will get up to 435 miles per charge
- Iran tried to seize 2 oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz and fired shots at one of them, US Navy says
Entertainment News
- Ozzy Osbourne got so high he thought he was swimming in sea – when he was still on beach!
- Hannah Spearritt releasing ‘shock’ memoir that will tackle ‘cut-throat’ showbiz world
- Robert De Niro’s grief-stricken daughter says she’ll remember her tragic son enjoying happy summer holidays
- Crop art pays tribute to Taylor Swift ahead of KC concerts
- Epic Twilight In Concert event will mark film franchise's 15th anniversary
- 5 Celebrities Who Own Unusual Pets
- MOOS/TAYLOR SWIFT 'BLANKET GIRL' GOES VIRAL
- RAW: FILE-AL ROKER WELCOMES NEW GRANDDAUGHTER SKY
- WATCH: Kathy highlights crafts, food at Kutztown Folk Festival
- Julia Roberts marks 21st wedding anniversary with rare snap of her kissing husband Danny Moder: ‘True love!’