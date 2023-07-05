Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investment, with yet another big deal.



The Zippy's Car Wash site was sold for $1 million on June 26, according to Northampton County property records. The property is just over 1 acre and includes the 5,000-square-foot car wash.



It also has a location on a busy road and near highways.



Zippy's is open for business and as of Wednesday morning, no plans had been filed for the site with Bethlehem Township.



The buyer was listed by Northampton County as LZW Properties, a limited-liability company based in Doylestown. The seller was AAA Northampton County. Five years ago, AAA bought the property for $800,000, for a 25% return excluding expenses.



The Easton Avenue/William Penn Highway corridor links Easton, Palmer Township, Bethlehem Township and the City of Bethlehem. Residential and commercial development along the road has been booming.



Starting on the Bethlehem City side of Easton Avenue, 54 apartments are going up on vacant land across from the Shops at Bethlehem, which is anchored by a Giant grocery store. Just to the east and across the road, 220 apartments will go up at the site of the old Bethlehem Drive-In.



Further east, a Wawa and 60 apartments are proposed for vacant land next to the Blue Grillhouse. Across the street, 96 apartments in two buildings are planned for 4406 Easton Ave., the southeast corner of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Nearby, a St. Luke's University Health Network is in the works.



In a real estate ad before the sale, Zippy's was touted as a "high traffic location" near Route 33, which is to the east and leads to Routes 22, 78 and 80. To the north is Notre Dame High School, and residential developments and St. Luke's Hospital's Anderson Campus are nearby.