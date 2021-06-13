BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People at the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem took a unique trip back in time to a pivotal moment for America and eastern Pennsylvania.
Visitors got to travel 145 years back in time and experience what it would have been like to be at the 1876 World's Fair.
"A great connection for all these different points of history that come together,” Kenneth Serfass, a historical reenactor who portrays Ulysses S. Grant, says. “The collection here is amazing,” he added.
Philadelphia hosted the 1876 World's Fair. It was a truly historic event. It was America's first time hosting the global event. The fair drew nearly 10 million visitors from 37 countries and lasted six months.
"I'm almost overwhelmed by a machine of that size,” Gary Schnell told 69 News as he looked in wonderment at the exhibits.
Visitors were able to climb aboard a working Bethlehem Steel locomotive, see a 19th century 115-ton steam engine come to life and try their hand at running an 1876 printing press
"To see those old machines, some of which still being used into the 1950's and 60's is pretty remarkable, really; and the amount of change we've seen,” Schnell says.
The National Museum of industrial History and the interactive exhibits of the 1876 World's Fair helps forge a connection between our industrial past and innovations of today.
"There is such a loss of the understanding of the industrial light of this country that made us what we are,” Serfass says.