BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners approved changes to the civil service rules and regulations Monday night at the municipal building.
The civil service rules govern police hiring and employment. The changes involve waiving Section 5.02B, which deals with qualifications for police employment applicants.
Specifically, the changes would waive the requirement that applicants successfully complete a minimum of 60 college credits from an accredited institution or have Act 120 certification, which is achieved by graduation from an accredited police academy.
The changes had been approved and forwarded to commissioners by the civil service commission "because of the steep decline in the number of patrol officer applicants in recent years," according to township and police administration officials. A "very tight law enforcement labor market" requires the township "to cast a wider net to attract more candidates from different backgrounds."
Monday night's move allows Bethlehem Township to open applications to all individuals 21 years of age or older who have a high school or general equivalency diploma, possess a valid motor vehicle operator's license, is a U.S. citizen, is mentally and physically fit to perform the duties of a police officer, and is able to speak, write and read the English language.
Historically, the township has changed the patrol officer application requirements twice since 2003. For reference, 20 years ago, the township had 29 applicants for whom Act 120 certification was required. Two years later in 2005, Bethlehem Township modified the requirements and no longer required Act 120 certification or 60 college credits. As a result, applicants in Bethlehem Township increased to 70 in 2006, 269 in 2008 and 376 in 2013.
Then in 2015, the township again modified the regulations, once again requiring either Act 120 or 60 college credits. The higher standards gradually resulted in less applicants, with 50 in 2021, 23 in 2022 and 25 in 2023.
In addition, during the last two testing cycles — 2022 and 2023 — the township has hired just one new officer. The township suggests this indicates that not only has there been a decrease in the quantity of candidates, but also in the readiness and preparedness of those candidates.
Bethlehem Township police and administrative officials said they are confident that the civil service testing process and background investigations in place are robust enough to identify quality candidates.
The change made Monday night will not impact the upcoming patrol officer testing cycle, and it is likely the matter will be revisited after this testing cycle.
Other news
The board approved partial payment for the township's road recycling and overlay project. Recon Construction is the primary contractor and has completed the recycling of the existing asphalt road into a new paving base.
The project's second part will be the overlay of the base with a new top coat of paving material. The deal is worth $437,791.15.