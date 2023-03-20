BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners appointed Democrat DeAnn Lawrence as commissioner Monday night at the municipal building.
Lawrence will replace former Commissioner Dale Sourbeck, who died Feb. 26.
Lawrence received three of the four commissioner votes Monday night, with Robert Law receiving one vote.
The appointment will run through the remainder of Sourbeck's term, ending in January 2024. The seat represents the township's first ward.
Former Commissioner Malissa Davis died in October 2022. Luke Verdes was appointed to fill that vacancy.
Park upgrades
In other business, commissioners authorized an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a $250,000 grant for a Municipal Park playground renovation. The township will also pursue a Northampton County Livable Landscapes grant for the same project for $75,000. The township will utilize roughly $190,000 from the township's recreation fund for the rest.
The new playground unit is needed due to high use and age of the current structure. Some of the parts are no longer available for purchase, and a retrofit would require a major construction project.
Municipal Park is in the township's central area and started development in the late 1980s. The park began with tennis and basketball courts, followed by baseball and softball fields.
The current play unit was installed in 2000. Since that time, Bethlehem Township has added a community center with indoor and outdoor pools, three soccer fields, picnic pavilions and an outdoor 1.3-mile jogging track with fitness stations.
Other news
Commissioners tabled the purchase of a truck-mounted combination sewer cleaner and a lease purchase agreement. The expenditure would cost $611,301.98. The costs of financing the vehicle versus purchasing it outright were discussed as reasons for the table.
Finally, the board recognized and honored three lifeguards — Ethan Christiansen, Nina Dziak and Arthur Grass Jr. — as well as civilian John Waldman for their actions Feb. 15 at the Bethlehem Township Community Center. The four individuals responded to an individual who suffered a medical emergency by performing a potentially lifesaving action.