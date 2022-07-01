BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - After nearly 70 years in business, a family auto repair shop went under the hood for the last time Friday.

Pagats Auto Service in Bethlehem Township is closing for good.

Former owner Pete Pagats bought the shop back in 1955. It was passed down to his son, Jimmy, after Pete died in 1997.

Jimmy Pagats said he decided it was time to close the garage because of health issues.

"I'm going to miss all the customers and all my friends, you know, but, it's got to go," he said.

There will be an auction Saturday morning to sell tools and equipment that were inside the shop.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you