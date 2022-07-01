BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - After nearly 70 years in business, a family auto repair shop went under the hood for the last time Friday.
Pagats Auto Service in Bethlehem Township is closing for good.
Former owner Pete Pagats bought the shop back in 1955. It was passed down to his son, Jimmy, after Pete died in 1997.
Jimmy Pagats said he decided it was time to close the garage because of health issues.
"I'm going to miss all the customers and all my friends, you know, but, it's got to go," he said.
There will be an auction Saturday morning to sell tools and equipment that were inside the shop.