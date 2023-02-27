Bethlehem Township Commissioner Dale Sourbeck, an advocate for open space and public engagement, died Sunday at age 79.

Sourbeck balanced his interest in preserving land with the reality that development on private land is permitted by law.

When plans for a housing development on agricultural land on Farmersville Road were announced last year, Sourbeck encouraged residents to question the proposal, while acknowledging that the Board of Commissioners could not block the plan.

"I am bound by the law," he said, while asking township residents to speak out. Sourbeck went door-to-door to make sure residents knew of the plan, and said he would make sure everything proposed was up to township standards.

Sourbeck was also known for driving around the township to see for himself what was going on.

"I am a better person for having met Dale," Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski said of the late commissioner. "He enjoyed life, was one of the most generous and caring people I knew. He gave of himself to others without expectation. I pray for his wife Joyce and their family."

As word of Sourbeck's death spread, friends took to social media to recall him.

"Your presence will be truly missed," wrote Taiba Sultana, a member of Easton City Council.

"The world lost one of the best men to walk the Earth today," Jamie Johnson wrote.

He is the second Bethlehem Township commissioner to die in the past four months. Malissa Davis died in October at age 78.

Sourbeck attended Eastern Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Ford Motor Co. for many years. He served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and spent many hours on his work as a part-time commissioner.

He said last year that his goal in office was to maintain Bethlehem Township's character as a great place to live.

"I believe in trying," he said during an interview. "You don't know until you try."

Davis and Sourbeck were remembered Monday night at the meeting of Bethlehem Township's Planning Commission.

Planning Commission member Harold Levy said Monday that Sourbeck made the township a better place.

"We lost a good colleague, somebody who was committed to the health and benefit of our township," Harold Levy said at the meeting.