Bethlehem Twp. commissioners hear final plan for 96-unit apartment complex

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – At its conditional use hearing Monday night, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners heard a final plan for the proposed 96-unit apartment complex at the intersection of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road.
The proposal, which was developed by New Jersey-based Highview Commercial LLC, calls for two apartment buildings to be constructed at 4406 Easton Ave. The site is located at the southeast corner of the Easton Avenue/Farmersville Road intersection, across Easton Avenue from Blue Grillhouse and across Farmersville Road from the St. Luke's medical facility construction site.
Between the two buildings, 44 one-bedroom and 52 two-bedroom units would be built on the property.
Building 1, located at the northwest corner of the property along the intersection, would contain 26 one-bedroom and 34 two-bedroom units. Building 2 — roughly half the size of Building 1 by total square footage — would contain the remaining 18 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom units.
During the hearing, Highview Commercial LLC was represented by Bethlehem attorney Stanley Margle III, who called three witnesses to testify before the commissioners.
The first witness, Highview joint venture member David Gunia, said the apartments would likely lease for about $1,500 to $2,000 per month under current market conditions — which he noted are subject to change.
The second witness, Traffic Planning and Design Inc. traffic engineer Peter Spisszak, spoke in detail about the "level of services" standard of evaluating potential congestion that the project's tenants would bring to the area. Level of services is scored on a letter-grade scale of A through F, with each letter based on 10-second increments of waiting time for motorists at a given intersection.
According to Spisszak, the Easton Avenue/Farmersville Road intersection's current "B" rating (average wait time of 10-19 seconds) would not be affected by development of the apartment complex alone, but could be dropped to a "C" rating (average wait time of 20-29 seconds) if other proposed developments along Easton Avenue come to fruition.
The third witness, Hanover Engineering Associates design engineer Andrew Bohl, said that the complex would have just one entrance/exit along Farmersville Road, meaning that cars would not be able to access the site directly from Easton Avenue. Bohl also noted that the property's stormwater management infrastructure would be placed under its parking lot.
Public reception to the proposal was mixed, as residents continued to cite traffic issues and stormwater management concerns. The portion of Farmersville Road adjacent to the property is prone to flooding, they said.
Resident Susan Snyder voiced her opposition to "all" new development along a busy stretch of Easton Avenue, while Tom Keefer commended the developer for keeping its proposed parking lot entrance away from the congested main road.
The board will make a final decision on the project at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 19.