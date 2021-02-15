Bethlehem Township municipal building
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners at its Monday night meeting approved several resolutions for proposed construction.

The commissioners unanimously passed a resolution granting conditional site plan approval for an auditorium addition at Notre Dame High School on Church Road. The school does not currently have an auditorium. Plans call for an 18,000-square-foot addition.

The school has been hoping to construct an auditorium addition for several years now. In 2019, sketch plans were presented to the commission in the hope to construct. Officials at the time said that without an auditorium, the school uses the gymnasium to hold ceremonies and musicals. 

In November 2020, the Bethlehem Township Planning Commission recommended conditional approval for the addition.

Plans are also underway for a new Grace Church Bethlehem at 4301 Hecktown Road. Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional preliminary land development plan for a 35,600-square-foot church on a 24-acre site.

The church needs a permanent facility to host services, as they are currently being held at Bethlehem Catholic High School.

The planning commission recommended conditional approval in January.

