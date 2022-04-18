BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay Builders presented its sketch plan to the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners Monday night, in order to garner feedback on its proposed new development on Farmersville Road.
Rick Roseberry, of Colliers Engineering and Design, described the project —currently referred to as the "Miller Tract" — to commissioners, and explained the goal of Kay Builders is to build the best project they can.
The sketch plan currently shows a total of 166 units, consisting of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, to be built on a 52-acre open space lot known as Miller Farm. All dwellings are for sale; there will be no rentals.
The land, located at 3107 Farmersville Road, is privately owned by the Miller family, and has been a farm for nearly 300 years. Its zoning allows for residential development, but some residents expressed worry about how the addition of 166 units will affect their community.
Commissioner Dale Sourbeck said it is not within the board's power to stop the sale of the farm, but hopefully after reviewing the developer's sketch plan, it will be able to answer some of residents' concerns.
"None of the commissioners were here at the time that property was zoned, so it's been zoned that, I think, since the '80s," Sourbeck said, "so that’s what we have to deal with, and we have to comply with the law."
While Commissioner Malissa Davis commended Kay Builders for keeping the farmhouse in its plans, she urged the developer to consider preserving the barn built on the property in the early 1700s.
Roseberry said his firm recently had a barn expert on site to consider preservation or relocation of the structure, and to estimate what the cost and feasibility would be to pursue those options.
Residents questioned why the owners are not looking to preserve the farm before selling it.
"I talked to the farmer several times at the Palace (Restaurant)," said Bethlehem Township resident Paul Wegrzynowicz. "He indicated he wasn't going to sell. Unfortunately he is no longer with us, and I can't stop the family from doing what the family needs to do."
Kay Builders' proposed development would consist of over 17 acres of open space for its residents, but some commissioners expressed the desire to have the greenery face Farmersville Road to provide a better aesthetic to passing cars. Currently, the greenery faces away from the road, with only homes viewable to cars driving by on Farmersville Road.
In addition, commissioners suggested consolidating the townhomes with the single-family units and apartments, rather than separating each section.
In response, Roseberry said he would see what the developer could do, and explained the intent is not to have three separate sections, and to have each unit adjacent to a green space.
Additional feedback from the commissioners included questions of when a community impact study will be completed, if a turning lane into the development will be needed on Farmersville Road, and what, if any, other improvements to that road will be needed.
Roseberry said there will be a full frontage improvement on Farmersville Road, making the roadways wider and tending to curbs and sidewalks. He said he does not foresee that a turning lane will be necessary, but they will implement one if needed.
The community impact study will be completed in the near future along with a more refined plan, he added.
During public comment, commissioners intently listened to and addressed residents' concerns.
"I've just come back into the area recently, and the amount of change that has happened in the area due to these developments that have been coming in is just destroying the foundation of this town," said one Bethlehem Township resident.
Another resident suggested the project is essentially being built on a flood plain, commissioners redirected that question to Roseberry, who said there are "components of the project within the floodplain" but no structures within the floodplain.
Roseberry further stated they are tentatively looking at four stormwater basins, and will comply with any Development of Environmental Protection regulations.
While Roseberry takes the commissioners' feedback to Kay Builders to revise its plan, it's clear some residents still have a sour taste for another new build on open land.
"You're putting a small city in suburban life," one resident said.
Sourbeck said the commissioners will make sure the plan meets township standards, and he also said a vote is not expected for several months.