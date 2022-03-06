Easton Ave. apartment site
Jeff Ward | 69 News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's board of commissioners will vote Monday on 220 apartment units proposed for Easton Avenue, not far from 54 more already approved on the City of Bethlehem side of the street.

Wind-Drift Real Estate Associates plans 220 units at the former Bethlehem Drive-In, on the south side of Easton Avenue. According to the township agenda, "the project consists of eight three to four-story buildings, a clubhouse, common open space, an internal road network, surface parking and detached garages, stormwater management facilities, and related on and off-site improvements."

The land covers 14.5 acres in the Planned Commercial zoning district, which allows "garden apartments" as a conditional use. A conditional use is permitted, but the township may attach conditions to the plan that it could not for a "by-right" use.

The former drive-in is just east of the Giant shopping center on Easton Avenue. A small lot between the properties may become a Starbucks store, a developer said at an earlier meeting.

If approved, the Wind-Drift plan would mean 274 units will be put up within a few blocks on Easton Avenue. Across from the Giant, on the Bethlehem City side of the street, 54 units in two buildings have been approved.

The stretch of Easton Avenue is already busy. Starting with the intersection of Stefko Boulevard and heading East, drivers reach a light at the entrance to the Giant shopping center. To the left, at the former Kospia's Nursery, is where the 54 apartments will be put up on 2.7 acres.

Proceeding east, traffic runs into the T-junction where southbound Butztown Road intersects with Easton Avenue. Making a left turn there is already difficult at times, with traffic backing up from the next T-junction at the Keystone Pub. The City of Bethlehem may place a traffic light at the Butztown/Easton intersection.

Even past the Easton Avenue / Willow Park Road junction, traffic also backs up where drivers turn left onto Santee Road to reach three schools: Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Freedom High School and East Hills Middle School.

The board's agenda also includes a settlement agreement between the township and Steven J. Inc. about zoning and ordinance conformity at 4011 Wilson Ave.

The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. Agendas are preliminary and subject to change. Check the township website for details.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you