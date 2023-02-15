BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board heard nearly four hours of testimony in an appeal involving a proposed commercial and residential complex Wednesday night at the municipal building.
The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
The Wawa is proposed at the Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive intersection, which is known as Harvey's Corner.
Wednesday night's appeal continued the applicant's assertion the township's overlay district map is "defective" and is an example of dubious "spot zoning."
Further, the appeal is seeking a board recommendation of "site-specific relief" to extend the Mixed-Use Village Overlay District to the applicant's parcels, which are in the Medium High Density Residential and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay districts.
Engineer Scott Pasterski testified on behalf of Wagner Enterprises that the developer's plans would produce "very little difference" in additional traffic when compared to the nearby CVS.
Under further questioning from Julie Wagner Burkart, an attorney representing the applicant, Pasterski stated that proposed road improvements Wagner would make to mitigate peak-hour traffic increases would actually benefit the community beyond those peak-hour periods.
Michael Spiegel, a real estate project engineer with Wawa Corp., served as Wagner's second witness. He testified in part about the company's safety features as they relate to gasoline sales.
Spiegel said the on-site gasoline would be stored in three underground fiberglass gas storage tanks with dual departments that are double-lined. The site would receive roughly three fuel deliveries per week, with diesel sales proposed. Under questioning, Spiegel indicated the store would not court tractor-trailer gasoline sales.
Wawa would not own the site, but rather, it would lease the site, which would be about 1 acre.
Under cross-examination by attorneys James Preston and Matthew Deschler, Spiegel acknowledged that Wawa knew the project was not permitted in the township's zoning districts for the parcels, but proceeded anyway. Further, Spiegel could not name another Wawa in Northampton County that was operating in a residential district.
The evening's final witness for the applicant was Charles Schmehl, a community planner, who testified there was no substantive difference to the Harvey's Corner site from the nearby CVS site, even though they were differently zoned.
Preston and Deschler objected several times regarding the relevancy of the documents offered by Wagner Burkart, from which Schmehl was offering opinions, and how some were based on hearsay and not legally relevant.
At the Feb. 7 hearing, developer Mark Wagner testified that neighboring parcels with similar characteristics to his parcels were zoned Mixed-Use Village Overlay.
Wagner Burkart's second witness that evening was project manager Darrin Heckman, a senior project manager at Keystone Consulting Engineering. During lengthy testimony, Heckman stated his project plans had complied with various municipal agencies and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and they had received various approvals from other agencies to advance the project.
On Dec. 19, the township commissioners denied the complex in a 4-1 vote for failure to comply with eight ordinances, requirements or provisions in the zoning code.
Wagner Burkart argued that night the denial reasons were invalid and the township "showed bad faith" toward the applicant.
The hearing is scheduled to continue March 9.