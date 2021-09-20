BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Bethlehem Township is one step closer to establishing a stormwater management program.
On Monday, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners approved a resolution which enables the Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority to assume responsibilities of managing the stormwater system.
The resolution amends the current ordinance which allows the authority to manage, plan, and direct the stormwater fund and anticipated fees for the upcoming improvements to the township's stormwater system.
The state Department of Environmental Protection requires the stormwater system be maintained by the township as part of its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System program, or MS4.
In addition, the township is hoping to offset the estimated $25 million to $30 million in flood mitigation and pollution projects necessary to address problem areas throughout the township.
According to information provided by the township, if the municipality does not address stormwater concerns, including reducing pollutants, in the next five years, the DEP and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may impose fines.
Earlier this month, Bruce Hulshizer of HRG Inc. presented recommendations to commissioners for the stormwater management program. He suggested that a tiered fee schedule, rather than a flat fee, be established.
Currently, property owners pay for stormwater maintenance through property taxes. However, tax-exempt properties currently do not have to pay into stormwater.
For this reason, the township contends that paying flat fees via taxes is not equitable, citing the example of an owner of a single-family home paying more than a tax-exempt post office, regardless of which property has more impervious area.
Under the tiered fee schedule, property owners would pay based on the amount of impervious square footage they own. Tier 1 would be around $2.50 per 1,000 square feet. The average homeowner would fall under this tier, according to Hulshizer.
Tier 2 property owners, which would involve commercial or industrial properties of 5,000 square foot or more, would pay around $9.75 per month.
Residents will be able to have their say on the matter at an upcoming meeting scheduled for October 28 via Zoom on the township's website at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.