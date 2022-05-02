BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners accepted preliminary uses of a revamped Archibald Johnston Mansion on Monday night.
Commissioners discussed the types of community activities that could take place at the three-story, 6,000-square-foot mansion along Christian Spring Road. The overall goal is to renovate the building's first floor for these activities, with the second and third floors being later developed.
Proposed uses discussed Monday night include community meetings such as garden and book clubs, scout meetings, small concerts, school meetings, discussion groups centering on small business and environmentalism, art classes and exhibits, catered events and workshops.
"You can't go out and get grants unless you can tell what you are going to do," Vice President Malissa Davis said.
In December 2020, Emmaus-based SCF Architecture LLC prepared a report for Bethlehem Township, detailing possible ways the mansion could become a "sustainable, historic resource for the community." In its conclusion, the report acknowledged that a considerable amount of fundraising would be needed to repair and upgrade the facility and its grounds, but it said the mansion had the potential to host, among other events, weddings with 100-160 guests.
However, commissioners said Monday night that larger events such as weddings would require more infrastructure and are not currently being considered. Other uses, such as a formal association with an institute of higher learning for formal business conferences, are also not being considered.
"What we want to do is get activities inside the mansion that are not cumbersome," Davis said. "What we are talking about are some lower-level activities."
The Archibald Johnston Mansion, built in the early 1920s, is the former home of a Bethlehem Steel executive and Bethlehem's first mayor. It is located at the center of Janet Johnston Housenick and William D. Housenick Memorial Park, which rests over roughly 50 acres along Monocacy Creek. The property was willed to Bethlehem Township in 2005.
In other business, commissioners approved six purchase orders, including a $23,027 purchase order payment to Glick Fire Equipment for repairs to Engine No. 1412. The engine is housed at Nancy Run Fire Co.