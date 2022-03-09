One of Bethlehem Township's last farms is for sale, and preliminary plans indicate that 166 homes may cover the 52 acres on Farmersville Road.
The land across from the township community center, 3107 Farmersville Road, is listed for sale by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) for an undisclosed price. The JLL listing provides little detail about the land, one of the last large undeveloped tracts in the township.
Though no land sale has been recorded yet by Northampton County, Bethlehem Township has received a preliminary plan for 166 housing units for the site, according to township Manager Doug Bruce.
The development would be a mixture of detached homes, apartments and townhouses.
Those buildings would take the place of cows and migrating water fowl that occupied the acreage Wednesday.
Single-family homes nearby are being sold for $500,000 to $600,000 and more, according to real estate listings.
The sketch plan is scheduled for review by the township Planning Commission at its March 28 meeting. Planning agendas are subject to change; anyone planning to attend should check the township website for details. Sketch plans are preliminary submissions that developers present to gain feedback from the township.
The land is owned by John and Jacqueline Miller, according to Northampton County records. The acreage is one of the few remaining agricultural tracts in the township, which has seen decades of growth. That continues today, with 220 apartments planned for the former Bethlehem Drive-In site off Easton Avenue.
The township's community center is on the east side of Farmersville Road, while housing surrounds the tract to the north, south and west. The Nancy Run creek cuts through the property.
There is a circa 1850 house on the property, which has been a farm since around 1730. That predates the township, which was formed in 1746. There are also outbuildings in the property, which is now part of a vestige of open space on the west side of Farmersville Road.
69 News has contacted JLL for comment.