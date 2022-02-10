Police lights/crime

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A father and son from Bethlehem Township are accused of amassing an arsenal of illegal weapons.

Joseph Raymond Berger and his son Joseph Paul Berger are charged with owning more than a dozen unregistered firearms. That includes several machine guns and silencers.

The father's been released on bail, but the son remains behind bars. Investigators say the son has a history of anti-government rhetoric, making him a flight risk.

They also say he served in the Navy and has no criminal history.

