BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay River Hill LLC received the approval it needed for its new development, River Hill Estates, on Farmersville Road.
The green light for the project came Monday night in a unanimous vote from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners.
The plan for River Hill Estates includes 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings built on 29 acres.
Kay River Hill had extra capacity built into its stormwater design in previous plans. Realizing that, the developer went back and reallocated the impervious coverage on the development so that every lot — even those already built upon — will have at least 200 square feet of additional pervious land that was not included prior to the approved design.
The new plan will allow for the inclusion of decks and pools in the future, and will require a waiver from the stormwater ordinance.
No engineering or technical concerns were raised by the board when asked for their approval for the new design, as it does comply with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission criteria for stormwater.
Kay River Hill established there will be no effect on the current water issues the Birchwood area down the street is already experiencing.
"The discharge from the basin and the volume is controlled to meet the requirements of the original plan’s design," the developer confirmed.
Each property owner will need to sign off on the revised plan as part of the approval process.