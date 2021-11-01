BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. — Bethlehem Township in Northampton County may not need to revise its regulation of warehouses because there are only a few places left where they could be built.
Amanda Raudenbush, the township's planning director, said at Monday's meeting of the commissioners that there are only three suitable spots. All are on Brodhead Road, already home to warehouses and industrial uses.
Commissioner Dale Sourbeck had inquired about warehouses, citing high traffic and Moore Township's recent ordinance revision to put some limits on the big-box buildings.
Moore Township acted after plans were filed to turn Southmoore Golf Course on Route 512 into two warehouses. The revised ordinance does not affect the Southmoore plan, which was filed before the changes.
"Can we do something like that?" he asked, citing the Moore revisions.
There are limits to restricting development, the township's lawyer said.
"You cannot prohibit warehouses," said Solicitor James Broughal, repeating what other solicitors have told other townships. "That would be exclusionary zoning."
Pennsylvania law requires municipalities to provide zoning for all land uses.
Raudenbush said the township could look into requiring warehouses to provide amenities for drivers. The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has recommended that parking and lounges for drivers be provided to keep trucks from parking in neighborhoods.
Commissioner Malissa Davis, who is also a member of the LVPC, said the townships are not comparable. Moore is more rural than Bethlehem Township.
The board also voted unanimously to release $766,816 of the security posted by the developer of River Hill Estates, noting that some required improvements have been completed. The township is still holding $3.03 million, pending completion of other work.
Board President Michael Hudak was joined by Sourbeck, Davis, John Gallagher and John Merhottein in voting to release the posted security.