BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night passed an ordinance approving the appointment of a special solicitor to collect unpaid fees from the township's new stormwater management program.
The board hired Michelle Portnoff as special solicitor for the purpose of collecting any unpaid fees from the program, which went into effect earlier this year to offset the millions of dollars needed for flood mitigation and pollution projects necessary to address problem areas throughout the township.
Portnoff's firm, Portnoff Law Associates, is already retained by the township to collect unpaid real estate taxes and municipal utility fees.
Police promotion
In other matters, board President John Merhottein swore in Officer Jarod Knouss to the rank of corporal. A Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the Allentown Police Academy, Knouss is in his 18th year in the Bethlehem Township Police Department and previously served as a patrolman. In the supervisory role, he will oversee three to four officers.
The department has 34 officers, with one open vacancy.