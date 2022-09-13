BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An intersection in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will close for two days this week as crews repair a railroad crossing.

Brodhead Road at Nazareth Pike/Route 191 will be closed due to maintenance and repairs to the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, according to a news release from the township police department.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday through the end of the day Thursday.

Brodhead Road will be closed between Nazareth Pike and Fritch Drive. Brodhead Road between Fritch Drive and Township Line Road will be restricted to local traffic and deliveries.

There will be no vehicle access into Lehigh Valley Industrial Park IV and V via Brodhead Road from the Route 22 and Nazareth Pike/Route 191 interchange during the closure date and times. All access to LVIP IV and V will need to happen via Route 22 and Route 512.