BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Jurors reached a verdict Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his neighbor back in 2021.

Joshua Leone was found not guilty of all charges in the fatal shooting of Kenneth Pickell.

Jurors saw video Friday of some of the events that led up to the fatal 2021 shooting.

Surveillance video from Leone's security cameras show Pickell walking across the street to neighbor Leone's Clifton Avenue, Bethlehem Township home. The two men talk in the driveway before Leone steps back from Pickell, who takes off his shirt and jacket. The shooting is not caught on camera.

Pickell's girlfriend Michelle Kurtz said that on the day of the fatal shooting she and Pickell smoked marijuana twice, the second time about an hour before the shooting.

Kurtz testified that the reason Pickell took off his clothing was to show Leone eight stab wound scars and his genitals, a gesture she says he used to show others he wasn't scared.

Kurtz said Leone retreated to the back of the garage and she was behind Pickell, who walked one or two feet inside the garage.

She said Leone pointed a revolver at her and a shotgun at Pickell. And when Leone shot Pickell, she tried to administer CPR.

When questioned about the couple's drug use, Kurtz testified that she and Pickell used to do meth with Leone, and that Pickell used steroids.

During cross examination, Kurtz admitted she lied at Leone's preliminary hearing about Pickell not entering Leone's garage.

Kurtz testified that Pickell did enter the garage.

Kurtz told police Leone shot Pickell as he was turning to leave, but Leone says the shooting was self defense.

Jurors had also heard a frantic 911 call in which Leone can be heard telling the dispatcher: "he grabbed my ax and I shot him with the shotgun."

Leone told the dispatcher he warned Pickell three times to drop the ax before firing.

A forensic pathologist testified that Pickell died almost instantly after being shot in the back with a shotgun from a range of six feet. Jurors were shown a picture of the fatal wound to the left side of Pickell's back.

According to Pickell's wife, her husband was shot in the back as he was turning away from Leone to leave.

The defense questioned the pathologist about the angle of the injury and how Pickell might have been standing.

The pathologist said the injury entered on the left side of the back, crossing to the right side.

A forensic investigator testified there were no fingerprints on the ax, but on cross examination told the defense that some surfaces do not allow fingerprints to be left and no touch DNA analysis was done to determine if Pickell ever held the ax.