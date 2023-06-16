BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem Township man is being accused of manufacturing child pornography.

Philip Adam O’Brien, 52, is charged with sexual abuse of children-child depicted under 10 years old, a first-degree felony; possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony; and unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse, a first-degree felony, among related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

On February 23, detectives received a report of suspected child exploitation material shared between a 9- year-old girl and O'Brien, located on the child’s iPad, the DA's office said.

According to the DA's office, the first photograph was timestamped July 24, 2020, when the child would have been 6 years old. The second photo was timestamped June 5, 2022, when the child would have been 8 years old, the DA's office said.

Both photos depict the child without clothing, according to the news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant for the iPad, and recovered multiple videos and photographs of the child, according to the DA's office.

“We must go above and beyond to protect our vulnerable youth and I commend the detectives who worked tirelessly on this case. For a parental figure to allegedly abuse his relationship with his child, and to take advantage of his child’s innocence is a truly reprehensible act,” District Attorney Terry Houck said.