BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - There had been no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations on Monday. And in Bethlehem Township, a long-time resident continues keeping the spirit alive right across the street from his house, with a patriotic makeover to a monument.
Charles Blatnik has lived across the street from a small World War II monument in Bethlehem Township for 71 years. For 58 of those years, he's been decorating the monument with patriotism.
Blatnik says he missed out on serving the country as a veteran.
"I got turned down because of my physical," he said.
This is his way of serving his community.
The longtime Bethlehem Township resident says it all started when he was 14 years old in the 40s, when he started cutting the grass at the monument, since he lives right across the street from it.
"Sometimes I do it twice a week," Blatnik said. "...one year the grass was so high, it was up by my knee."
When the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts failed to cut the grass back then, Blatnik started doing it, but he didn't stop at that.
"Put the flags up and the flowers and decorated around where the sign is," he said.
Blatnik says the town doesn't ask him to do it, but it did give him a plaque in 1995 to thank him.
"Sometimes I have a Bethlehem Township crew come down and if I can't do it they help me out, but otherwise I just do it myself," he said.
Blatnik says he took a hiatus period when someone else began decorating the monument, but when that person passed away he took it up again.
All in all, having decorated it for more than half a century, Blatnik says he's motivated to keep the tradition alive year after year.
"I like to do it, so I'll be doing it until I'm underground."
As 69 News visited the monument on Monday, cars beeped and waved. And neighbors, like Luke Allen, a Navy veteran, appreciate the appreciation.
"Patriotic's not really the right word," Allen said, "but it's good to remember and never forget the sacrifices that were made to keep us free."
Blatnik decorates every Memorial Day, and leaves the red, white and blue up until November.
"Some people, when I talk to them they don't know who does it. And then I have to tell them I do it."
On this Fourth of July, Blatnik says he's patriotic for his country, and his hometown.
"I do love the town," Blatnik said. "Bethlehem Township, I'm here 71 years. So I'll never move."