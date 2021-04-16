BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The attorney for a Northampton County man accused of shooting and killing a neighbor during a dispute claims the killing is "a classic case of self defense."

Joshua Leone of Bethlehem Township was charged with homicide in the death of Kenneth Pickell in February.

According to the criminal complaint, Pickell's wife told the police that her husband had gotten into an argument with Leone and when Pickell turned to leave, Leone fatally shot him in the back.

At a court hearing Friday, Leone's attorney, Robert Goldman, said he will prove that Leone had retreated into his garage as Pickell followed him and eventually, Goldman says, forced him to grab his weapons.

