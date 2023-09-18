BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday heard testimony during a conditional use hearing for the helipad located on St. Luke's University Health Network's Anderson Campus.

The hearing specifically addressed temporarily relocating the helipad during the hospital's construction of a new wing and the helipad's final placement atop the new wing's five-story tower.

The final placement, officials said, will not affect the character of the surrounding neighborhood and will allow for a better and more efficient way to transport patients in critical need.

"It's a more controlled environment and a safe environment," said Ray Midlam, vice president of strategy and business development, who is also the executive administrator in charge of the project.

He added that healthcare professionals could quickly get patients where they need to go.

"[They] have access…almost immediately when the helicopter arrives, and can transport patients [via] elevator to wherever they need to be," Midlam said.

Not everyone was happy with the helicopters. Planner Barry Roth objected to the heliport's location in general during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting.

He said helicopters passing overhead are disruptive to him and his family, who live in Prospect Park.

"It shakes the whole house," Roth explained.

Officials said the new flight path will not deviate significantly from its current path.

At an Aug. 28 planning meeting, Roth asked that the hospital move the heliport to a different location. He alleged then that the flight paths were flying over neighborhoods and creating disturbances by flying low.

St. Luke's Anderson expansion gets green light from Bethlehem Twp. planners The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission recommended preliminary/final plan and conditional use approval for a major new expansion of St. Luke's.

Then, St. Luke's officials disagreed with Roth's assessments, citing records, but acknowledged and agreed to look at their flight paths.

Hospital officials said that the helicopter operates less than once a week.

The township's planning commission recommended a preliminary/final plan and conditional use approval on Aug. 28 for the major new expansion of St. Luke's University Health Network's Anderson Campus.

The proposal, entitled Campus Wing 3, outlines a five-floor, 307,979-square-foot hospital expansion. It features 146 beds, a 32,417-square-foot sterile processing facility and additional parking. Planners also approved eight waivers associated with the project. Officials said each wing will have its own lobbies and entrances.

The board did not make a decision Monday but said it will be voting at its next board meeting, on Oct. 2, where St. Luke's will be back with its land development plan.

Board members said there might be conditions they would attach to any approval.

Residential development

In other news, the board tabled voting on preliminary/final plan approval for an eight-home development at 1932 Farmersville Road. The plan was recommended for approval by the planning commission, which also approved various waivers for the project.

The plan calls for four twin homes constructed on 2.7 acres on the south side of Vintage Drive, just east of Farmersville. The proposed development is about 200 yards south of the two-part intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue.

The owner of 1932 Farmersville Road is Monocacy General Contracting, and Keystone Consulting Engineers prepared the plans for the Vintage Drive location.

Planners expressed concerns about stormwater management and project density.

Other business

In other news, the board voted to approve a purchase order for $13,633 to Ecco Communications for new radios for the township's volunteer fire company.

It also approved a resolution authorizing applications to the Local Share Account grant programs of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, including Lehigh and Northampton counties and Monroe County.

Officials said they’ve applied for grants totaling more than $380,000 for equipment for the township, including supplies for police and emergency responders. The board said this amount was more than it usually requests, and it will be interesting to see what they are awarded.