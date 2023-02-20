BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners approved on Monday night a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond.
The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was about $1.2 million.
The development, approved in 2018, includes 229 units in a 55-plus community located on 120 acres north of Green Pond Country Club.
In other business, commissioners authorized the township manager to advertise for bid the township's 2023 "cold-in-place" asphalt road recycling and paving overlay project.
Scheduled roads include Lafayette Drive, Temple Court, Rutgers Drive and the north portion of Moravian Court. Possible additional roads include Michigan Court and the Moravian Court section south of Michigan and Skyline Drive.
The township will accept bids until 9 a.m. on March 24, after which the bids will be opened publicly opened and read aloud.
In other news, the legislative body OK'd spending more than $300,000 to lease 28 Scott X8 Pro SCBAs, 82 cylinders, and two RIT-Pak with related equipment.