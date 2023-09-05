BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners approved an extension request for a vehicle parking lot Tuesday night at the administration building.
On Sept. 19, 2022, commissioners granted conditional preliminary/final land development approval to developer J.G. Petrucci Inc. The approval involves the construction of a delivery vehicle parking lot at the southwest corner of the Mowrer Road and Brodhead Road intersection. The company wants to build a paved and curbed parking area for delivery vans on the 5.74-acre lot. The parking lot would accommodate 248 vehicles. The developer will make public and private improvements.
The conditions were required to be met within one year, and Petrucci officials indicated in an Aug. 29 letter they are in "the process of addressing those conditions," but will not have them met by Sept. 19. On Monday night, the legislative body granted the developer an additional year to meet them.
In other news, the board approved a motion to distribute a draft of the active transportation plan to the township's planning commission and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for comments.
"I certainly think we should forward it to the planning commission," Commissioner John Gallagher said. "...It's a good plan."
In other agenda items, commissioners approved an agreement with HERA Property Registry to represent the township in providing online property registration services for the township's foreclosure and vacant property registration ordinance. HERA will also monitor mortgage defaults and other property registration triggers under the ordinance, and then notify the mortgagee or other responsible party of their duty to register the property.