BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision.
The project, offered by Kay Builders, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 52-acre open space lot at 3107 Farmersville Road, known as the Miller Farm. All dwellings will be for sale, and there will be no rentals.
The motion was granted to address a previous surveying error, specifically a reduction in easement for stormwater.
Later in the meeting, the board approved a security release for the project in the amount of $66,305.34.
Delivery vehicle parking lot
In other news, commissioners granted conditional preliminary/final land development approval to developer J.G. Petrucci Inc. The approval involves the construction of a delivery vehicle parking lot at the southwest corner of the Mowrer Road and Brodhead Road intersection.
The company wants to build a paved and curbed parking area for delivery vans on the 5.74-acre lot. The parking lot would accommodate 248 vehicles. The developer will make public and private improvements.
Trash haulers
In other news, during public comment, various residents spoke against the township's consideration of procuring a trash hauler for township residents. They cited wanting autonomy over who does and who doesn't handle their garbage.
"The choice should be ours," said resident Sandra Libby. "...It should not be the township's choice.
Township officials noted they had not acquired a trash hauler, but rather, they were considering the option and reviewing public input.
Traditions of America
Several residents spoke also on the public/private interpretation of sidewalks at Traditions of America at Green Pond, a 55-plus community.