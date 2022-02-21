BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners Monday night unanimously granted conditional preliminary/final land development approval of Lehigh Valley Trade Center III, the industrial complex proposed for the former Dutch Springs site.
The plan proposes to consolidate the lot at 4733 Hanoverville Road with portions of the adjacent lot to the west, and then subdivide the property into two lots.
Lot 1 is proposed to be developed with a 295,750-square-foot industrial building and lot 2 is proposed to be developed with a 299,796-square-foot industrial building and a 173-square-foot guardhouse.
Texas-based developer Trammell Crow, a division of CBRE Group Inc., purchased the land last year.
Easton Avenue apartments
The commissioners also moved closer to making a final decision on the Thirty22 garden apartments proposed for the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-In.
The complex at 3022 Easton Avenue would be developed by Wind-Drift Real Estate Associates. The developer is seeking a conditional use permit for the apartments in the planned commercial and streetscape enhancement and commercial overlay districts, in which garden apartments are permitted as a conditional use.
David Ronca, partner at Wind-Drift, told the commissioners, "We look forward to clearing the last hurdle in this process, and believe it is the best use of this land for the township."
No vote was taken at the meeting. That step is anticipated to take place at the next commissioners' meeting March 7.