BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – On Monday night, the Bethlehem Township Planning Commission approved the site plans for a Verizon Wireless substation proposed for 4115 Birch Drive.
According to attorney Kate Durso, Verizon Wireless already received zoning approval in the form of use variance and several other variances.
The site plan submitted Monday night was "pretty straightforward," Durso said.
The plan consists of a wireless communication facility, a fence, a tower, base equipment and an existing wireless communication facility on the property. The property is owned by PPL and will be leased by Verizon.
When asked about drainage, Durso stated there would be 1,500 square feet of additional impervious coverage added so the facility itself is going to have no impact on stormwater or drainage in the area.
The project engineer spoke to the safety of refueling the on-site generator. Precautions have been taken to ensure there is no fuel spillage into the ground.
"It's a diesel generator so refueling is per refueling standards," the engineer said. "It’s a tank, and the generator is on top of it, so you fuel the diesel underneath and then it just goes up the machine."
Durso added that the generator is double insulated, and there's also the protection of paving there.
"All required precautions will be taken," she said.
Planning commission Chairperson Les Walker spoke about his concern with Phragmites on the property.
"They are some kind of a wetland variant plant that grows in a 40-foot-wide swath along the entire western property line, and I asked that PPL be advised on that issue," Walker told Durso.
Durso said she relayed the concern to PPL.
Walker, a neighboring resident to the property, confirmed he was not in favor of the project the way it was presented.
"I don't like a lot of things about this, and not because it's in my backyard," he said.
Walker spoke about his distaste for the zoning board's decision to grant a variance for landscaping on the western and southern sides of the property. Those are the two sides that face existing residential properties. However, the plan calls for the screening of the side that faces a cemetery and an existing substation.
"Makes no sense to me," Walker said. "It's just a bad design; it's just bad."
He recommended the engineer have sensitivity to where neighbors are, not leaving the sides facing residential properties unscreened.
According to Durso, the property isn't able to be screened on both sides.
The site plan was then approved by all committee members except Roth and Walker, who both expressed concern about water drainage issues on the property, and what they said was PPL's failure to address them.
Proposed St. Luke's building
Following the approval of Verizon's site plans, the commission approved the preliminary plans for a two-story medical-office building run by St. Luke's.
The proposed location is the southwest corner of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Currently, the property is home to an old, abandoned cement factory that will be demolished to make way for the medical building.
The commission is concerned over traffic dangers in the area, but Bob Tucker, a representative for the development, confirmed they will be going through a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Highway Occupancy Permit process to validate safety.