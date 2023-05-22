BETHLEHEM TWP, Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission granted preliminary/final plan and conditional use approval for an apartment complex on Monday night at the municipal building.

The project, offered by developer Highview Commercial LLC, calls for two apartment buildings featuring 96 units at 4406 Easton Ave. Building 1 is proposed for 25,150 square feet, with building 2 registering at 12,623 square feet. The property is a salvage yard.

North of the site on Easton Avenue is Blue Grillhouse, and to the south is Shively's Moving and Storage. To the west is a proposed St. Luke's medical facility. The applicant is proposing one entrance and exit driveway.

Individuals who spoke during a public comment session cited traffic and stormwater runoff as issues. However, in recommending the proposal, planners indicated the applicant had worked with township staff to address previous issues, producing an improved plan.

New homes on Farmersville

In other news, planners tabled preliminary/final plan approval for an eight-home development at 1932 Farmersville Road. In spite of the address, the commission learned the four twin homes would actually be constructed on 2.7 acres on the southside of Vintage Drive, just east of Farmersville.

The owner of 1932 Farmersville Road is Monocacy General Contracting. The plans for the Vintage Drive location were prepared by Keystone Consulting Engineers. The proposed development is roughly 200 yards south of the two-part intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue.

Planners suggested the property's design was too dense and expressed concerns about stormwater runoff. Overall, the commission indicated the applicant has various issues to address, warranting a table.