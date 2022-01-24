BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Bethlehem Township's planning commission moved ahead two big projects Monday night: the new Dutch Springs scuba-diving operation and 220 apartments planned for the former Bethlehem Drive-In theater.
The township's board of commissioners will vote on both projects Feb. 21.
The Dutch Springs land has no road access from the township, but one of two warehouses Trammell Crow Co. will build on the site and part of the quarry lake are within Bethlehem Township's borders. Traffic from the warehouses and quarry will use Hanoverville Road in Lower Nazareth Township.
Texas-based developer Trammell Crow Co.'s Matt Nunn told the commission that once news of the development broke last year, "We had dozens of groups reach out to us" to keep open the 51-acre lake, which attracts divers from throughout the eastern U.S.
Trammell Crow, a division of CBRE Group Inc., decided to work with Dive LLC, led by Jim Folk, owner of Atlantis Aquatics in the township, and Ken Kraft, a diver and former president of Northampton County Council. The quarry will remain open for divers under a new name chosen by Folk and Kraft.
"They do have ties to the local community," Nunn said of the two men who put together the package to save the lake.
Attorney Catherine E.N. Durso, representing the developer, said that Trammell Crow's agreement to cut the Dutch Springs acreage into three lots — one for each warehouse, and one for the quarry — includes a requirement that if the scuba use is dropped in the future or the property falls into disrepair, ownership will revert to the owner of the Lower Nazareth warehouse lot.
While the quarry will not add to traffic in the township, the Thirty22 Easton Avenue plan for 220 apartments in eight buildings on the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-In will.
Planning Commissioner Barry Roth said traffic is already congested around the Easton Avenue intersections with Butztown Road and Willow Park Road.
Commissioners also said the development should have a road connecting it to the strip mall next door. That would allow residents of the apartments to go to the Giant and other stores without having to make a short trip on Easton Avenue.
Wind-Drift Real Estate Associates of Bethlehem owns the 3022 Easton Ave. site of the former drive-in theater.
The commission welcomed two new members, Harold Levy and Peter Chase. It also elected Les Walker as chairman and Mark Grandinetti was vice chairman.